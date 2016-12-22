BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Tpg Specialty Lending Inc
* Amendment extends stated maturity date from October 2, 2020 to December 22, 2021
* Amendment increases aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility from $821.3 million to $945.0 million - SEC filing
* On Dec 22, 2016, Co entered into a fifth amendment to second amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility
* Amendment extends commitment termination date from October 2, 2019 to December 22, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.