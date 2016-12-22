BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Rockwell Automation Inc
* CEO Blake Moret's FY 2016 total compensation $3.86 million versus $2.96 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Chairman KEITH D. NOSBUSCH'S FY 2016 total compensation $7.23 million versus $8.61 million in FY 2015
* CFO Theodore Crandall's FY 2016 total compensation $3.1 million versus $3.2 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2h5IHKu Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.