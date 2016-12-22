Dec 22 Chemocentryx Inc:
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney
health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases
* Chemocentryx to receive upfront cash commitment of USD 50
million plus potential milestones and royalties
* Will be responsible for clinical development of CCX140 in
rare renal diseases, while sharing cost of such development with
Vifor Pharma
* Vifor pharma receives option to develop, commercialize
ccx140 in chronic kidney disease with U.S. Co-Promotion rights
retained by Co
* Co will be eligible to receive tiered double-digit
royalties on net sales of CCX140 in licensed territories
* Co will be eligible to receive additional payments upon
achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-based
milestones
* Co Retains marketing rights for rare renal disease in U.S.
and China, while Vifor Pharma has commercialization rights in
rest of world
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: