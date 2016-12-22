BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 First Capital Realty Inc
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures
* Debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at par, plus accrued interest
* Says full redemption price and interest owing on each series of debentures will be satisfied in cash
* As of date hereof, $54.7 million of 5.40 pct debentures and $51.6 million of 5.25 pct debentures remain outstanding
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.