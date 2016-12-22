BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Ormat Technologies Inc
* On Dec 19, Co says on Dec 16, unit entered into equity contribution agreement - SEC filing
* Ormat Nevada transferred indirect ownership interest in Mcginness Hills (phase I and phase II), among others to Opal Geo
* Pursuant to agreement, JPM contributed about $62.1 million to Opal Geo in exchange for 100 pct of class B membership interests of Opal Geo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.