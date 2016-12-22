Dec 22 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp Ii
:
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc
announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II- Daseke will continue
to be led by current chairman, president and CEO Don Daseke
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - deal for $702
million
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II- upon consummation of
transaction, anticipated daseke management will own about 50 pct
of combined co common stock
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II-agreement contains
earn-out provision through which HCAC may issue up to 15 million
additional shares of HCAC common stock
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - proposed
transaction will allow Daseke to become a nasdaq-listed public
company
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - aggregate
consideration payable upon closing to be $626 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2ihj3aA)
