BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 (Reuters) -
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
* Edenbrook Capital says it has increased its stake in Frequency Electronics as it believes the market continues to materially undervalue the co Source text: (bit.ly/2i04dF0) Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.