Dec 22 Mosaic Capital Corp :

* Fairfax Financial to invest $150 million in Mosaic Capital

* Agreed to subscribe for $100 million principal amount of 6% senior preferred securities

* Agreed to subscribe for $50 million principal amount of 5% seven-year term secured debenture

* Mosaic Capital - common share purchase warrants entitling Fairfax to acquire up to 17 million common shares of mosaic at $8.81 per share for 7 years