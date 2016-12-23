BRIEF-L3 announces leadership changes
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment
Dec 22 (Reuters) -
* Tesla CEO Musk tweet - "Looks like we might be ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week"
Further company coverage:
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment
* Macy's expands fitness brand to men with ID ideology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon announces private exchange offers for 18 series of notes and related tender offers open to certain investors