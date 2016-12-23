BRIEF-Wellcare gets quality accreditation for Medicaid health plan in NY
* Wellcare receives NCQA quality accreditation for Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Says its unit bought 13 million series B preferred stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc by way of allotment Source text: bit.ly/2i7hEQR Further company coverage:
* Wellcare receives NCQA quality accreditation for Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints new vice president of global quality assurance Source text for Eikon:
* Says Adapt Pharma's NARCAN (naloxone HCL) nasal spray 2mg approved by U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: