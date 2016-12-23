BRIEF-XTL biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
Dec 23 Wipro Ltd
* Says announces agreement with Securities And Exchange Commission
* Says agreement with U.S. SEC to formally resolve previously disclosed 6 year old investigation
* Says consents to pay a civil money penalty of $5 million
* Says neither admits or denies SEC's allegations that the co violated certain provisions
* Says sec credited co's cooperation, remedial measures in arriving at the settlement Source text: bit.ly/2heJ3BS Further company coverage:
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
* Zonte Metals increases the size of its non-brokered private placement
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)