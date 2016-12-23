Dec 23 Wipro Ltd

* Says announces agreement with Securities And Exchange Commission

* Says agreement with U.S. SEC to formally resolve previously disclosed 6 year old investigation

* Says consents to pay a civil money penalty of $5 million

* Says neither admits or denies SEC's allegations that the co violated certain provisions

* Says sec credited co's cooperation, remedial measures in arriving at the settlement Source text: bit.ly/2heJ3BS Further company coverage: