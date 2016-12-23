Dec 23 Myer Holdings Ltd :

* Myer response to writ

* Believes claim has no proper basis, denies any liability under it and will vigorously defend it

* notes that legal proceedings were served against myer pty ltd today by perpetual limited and bridgehead pty ltd

* Landlords seek rectification of lease and payment of alleged unpaid outgoings in aggregate amount of $19.14 million plus gst