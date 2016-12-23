Dec 23 Barclays Plc

* Barclays says notes complaint filed by U.S. Department of Justice ("doj") today in U.S. District Court for Eastern District of New York.

* Says rejects claims made in complaint.

* Says considers that claims made in complaint are disconnected from facts. Barclays will vigorously defend complaint and intends to seek its dismissal at earliest opportunity.