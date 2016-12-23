BRIEF-Adapt Pharma says NARCAN nasal spray 2mg approved by U.S. FDA
Adapt Pharma's NARCAN (naloxone HCL) nasal spray 2mg approved by U.S. FDA
Dec 23 Celon Pharma SA :
Celon Pharma and Polfarmex SA grant 5-year registration dossier and distribution right license on solution for dry powder inhaler in France
Integra Lifesciences commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Derma Sciences, Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs