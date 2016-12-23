BRIEF-Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dec 23 Banimmo SA :
* Banimmo has been informed by Urbanove shopping development of a decision by majority of its creditors to approve judicial reorganisation of the group
* The approval of the Urbanove judicial reorganisation marks a major step forwards for Banimmo
* Reorganization will be ratified by Brussels Trade & Commerce Tribunal in early January
* Reorganisation involves takeover of "Côté Verre" project in Namur by Besix red and "Au fil de l'eau" project in Verviers by city mall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23