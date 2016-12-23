BRIEF-Select Sands acquires 457 acres near Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas
* Select Sands acquires 457 acres 3 miles northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Boeing Co :
* Boeing says it and UK leisure airline Jet2.com have finalized an order for four next generation 737-800s, valued at $384 million at current list prices Source bit.ly/2hZ46an Further company coverage:
* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Integra Lifesciences commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Derma Sciences, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: