Dec 23 Ablynx NV :

* FMR LLC announces a 9.16 pct shareholding in Ablynx

* FMR LLC currently holds a total of 5,581,055 Ablynx shares, representing 9.16 pct of current 60,921,732 outstanding Ablynx shares, slightly increased from 9.10 pct previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)