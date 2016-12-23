Dec 23 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd

* Patinvest agrees to grant to company exclusive right to provide negotiation services in relation to certain international cooperation agreements

* consideration payable to company shall be 85% of amount payable by international suppliers for services performed in asia

* company entered into new agency agreement and new subcontracting agreement with Patinvest.

* pursuant to new subcontracting agreement, Patinvest agrees to subcontract to co patinvest's performance obligations in Asia