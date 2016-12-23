UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd
* Patinvest agrees to grant to company exclusive right to provide negotiation services in relation to certain international cooperation agreements
* consideration payable to company shall be 85% of amount payable by international suppliers for services performed in asia
* company entered into new agency agreement and new subcontracting agreement with Patinvest.
* pursuant to new subcontracting agreement, Patinvest agrees to subcontract to co patinvest's performance obligations in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources