BRIEF-L3 announces leadership changes
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment
Dec 23 Deutsche Bank Ag :
* Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DOJ regarding RMBS
* Deutsche Bank AG - Consumer relief is expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications
* There can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and the bank will agree on the final documentation
* Deutsche Bank - Agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and to provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States
* Deutsche Bank - Expects to record pre-tax charges of about $1.17 billion in financial results for fourth quarter as consequence of civil monetary penalty
* Deutsche Bank AG - Financial consequences are not currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results
* Macy's expands fitness brand to men with ID ideology
* Verizon announces private exchange offers for 18 series of notes and related tender offers open to certain investors