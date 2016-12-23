BRIEF-Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dec 23 Fitch on Kenya
* country ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-' and short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'B'
* Kenya's large and persistent fiscal deficits have led to steady increase in gross general government debt, to 55% of gdp at end-fy16 from 42% at end-fy13
* estimate current account deficit declined to 6.6% of GDP in 2016, from 9.8% in 2014, due to tapering capital imports and lower oil prices
* Kenya's IMF programme provides additional support for external position
* Fitch affirms Kenya at 'B+'; negative outlook
* forecasts a fiscal deficit of 7.1% of GDP for fiscal year ending June 2017
* medium-term growth outlook remains strong Source text for Eikon:
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23