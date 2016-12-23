Dec 23 Bonatla Property Holdings Limited

* Announcement regarding the acquisition of Grande Roche and cautionary announcement

* Bonatla is currently in process of injecting property and other assets into company so as to benefit shareholders

* Effective date of transaction will be 1 February 2017

* Bonatla will acquire equity and shareholder loans of Good Hope Limited, an offshore BVI investment company

* Total purchase consideration is r54 million