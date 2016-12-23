BRIEF-Adapt Pharma says NARCAN nasal spray 2mg approved by U.S. FDA
* Says Adapt Pharma's NARCAN (naloxone HCL) nasal spray 2mg approved by U.S. FDA
Dec 23 Thrombogenics Nv :
Dec 23 Thrombogenics Nv :
* Announces that the protocol of the Phase II CIRCLE Trial Evaluating Multiple Doses of THR-409 to induce a Total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in Patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR) has been amended
* Integra Lifesciences commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Derma Sciences, Inc.
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs