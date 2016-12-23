UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Rezidor Hotel Group Ab
* Rezidor exits six leased hotel contracts in the UK and capitalizes previously unrecognized tax losses
* Says in 2016, we have successfully completed 15 such transactions. Over the past 5 years, our asset management initiatives targeting a continuous portfolio optimization have yielded 17M EBITDA contribution and 1.8 percent uplift in EBITDA margin
* Rezidor says exits will positively impact Rezidor's annual EBITDA by ca. £1.5m (ca. Eur 1.8m)
* Says total amount of tax losses recognized amounts to EUR 23.8 million. Going forward this should lead to a more normalized tax rate for the group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources