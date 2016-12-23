Dec 23 Rezidor Hotel Group Ab

* Rezidor exits six leased hotel contracts in the UK and capitalizes previously unrecognized tax losses

* Says in 2016, we have successfully completed 15 such transactions. Over the past 5 years, our asset management initiatives targeting a continuous portfolio optimization have yielded 17M EBITDA contribution and 1.8 percent uplift in EBITDA margin

* Rezidor says exits will positively impact Rezidor's annual EBITDA by ca. £1.5m (ca. Eur 1.8m)

* Says total amount of tax losses recognized amounts to EUR 23.8 million. Going forward this should lead to a more normalized tax rate for the group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)