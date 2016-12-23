US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher as Trump rally reignites
* Boeing up after saying it expects to deliver more planes in 2017
Dec 23 AstraZeneca Plc
* AZ completes sale of antibiotics business
* Has completed agreement with Pfizer Inc for sale of commercialisation and development rights to its late-stage small molecule antibiotics business
* AstraZeneca has received a payment of $550 million for commercialisation and development rights to late-stage antibiotics business in all markets where AstraZeneca holds rights
* Pfizer will pay a further $175 mln in January 2019, up to $250 mln in commercial, manufacturing and regulatory milestones
* Pfizer will pay up to $600 mln in sales-related payments as well as recurring, double-digit royalties
* $550 mln upfront and $175 mln unconditional payment will both be booked in Q4 of 2016, net of a product intangible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing up after saying it expects to deliver more planes in 2017
* Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement, special meeting to approve the spin-out of x-leach reagent technology, and interim order for plan of arrangement
LONDON, Jan 25 America's Cup teams have agreed a new framework for sport's oldest trophy which aims to make it easier to meet the multi-million dollar costs of hi-tech boats, raise sponsorship and give clarity for sailors, fans and broadcasters.