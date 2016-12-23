BRIEF-Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dec 23 Simcorp A/S :
* Swedish financial services firm SEB Selects Simcorp Dimension as its new back office solution Source text for Eikon:
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23