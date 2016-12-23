Dec 23 Store Corporation Bhd

* Received notice from HLIB, on behalf of offeror, informing that offeror has revised offer price from 3.52 rgt to 3.70 rgt per offer share

* Refers to take-over offer by TYS Consolidated to acquire all remaining ordinary shares of 1.00 rgt each in co not already owned by offeror