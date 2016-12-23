Dec 23 ZH International Holdings Ltd :

* unit made successful bid for land use right of land parcel in auction held by land and resources bureau of zhengzhou city

* zensun entered into loan agreement with henan xinghan to provide financial assistance to henan xinghan in amount of rmb346.6 million

* Deal for rmb346.6 million

* acquisition of land use rights in henan, the prc and financial assistance from controlling shareholder