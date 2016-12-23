Fitch: Canadian Non-Life Insurance Market Poised for 2017 Profit Recovery

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Canadian Non-Life Insurance Market Update https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893350 NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Canadian non-life insurance industry is likely to return to an underwriting profit in 2017, according to Fitch Ratings' new report on the Canadian non-life insurance market. This follows the Fort McMurray, Alberta wildfire in May 2016 with estimated insured losses of CAD 3.8 billion th