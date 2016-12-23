Dec 23 Benitec Biopharma Ltd

* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - Agreement to develop a clinical stage asset to treat head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - Has executed an exclusive, world-wide sublicensing agreement that will enable Benitec, in collaboration with NantWorks

* Benitec Biopharma - Will work with NantWorks to finalize terms of its scientific collaboration with a targeted date for execution of 27 January, 2017