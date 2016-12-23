BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics provides update on Phase 3 programs in noninfectious anterior uveitis and Sjögren-Larsson
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs
Dec 23 Sinovac Biotech Ltd
* Sinovac Biotech - Responded to a recent report regarding allegations raised in a research report by Geoinvesting
* Sinovac Biotech - Pending outcome of investigation no legal proceedings or government inquiries have been made against company or its CEO Mr. Yin
* Sinovac's audit committee has authorized commencement of an internal investigation into allegations made in report
* Audit committee has engaged Latham & Watkins as independent counsel to assist with investigation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit, on cost savings and said strong pricing and rising consumer goods shipments should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount