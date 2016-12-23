Dec 23 Meritage Homes Corp

* Exercised accordion feature under its unsecured revolving credit agreement

* Meritage Homes Corp - co had outstanding letters of credit totaling about $38 million, leaving $437 million available under credit agreement to be drawn

* Increased total commitments by $40 million, from $500 million to $540 million

* Meritage Homes Corp - as of date of increase, $65 million borrowings were outstanding under credit agreement