BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics provides update on Phase 3 programs in noninfectious anterior uveitis and Sjögren-Larsson
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs
Dec 23 Enphase Energy Inc -
* Pursuant to agreement co may offer and sell, shares of stock par value $0.00001 per share having offering price of up to $17 million
* On Dec 23, 2016, enphase energy entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital markets & co - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ijAvv5] Further company coverage:
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit, on cost savings and said strong pricing and rising consumer goods shipments should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount