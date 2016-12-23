BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
Dec 23 eMagin Corp :
* On December 21, 2016, company entered into a $5 million revolving credit working capital facility
* Financing will be used for funding inventory build for company's recently launched consumer products, Blazespark and Blazetorch
* Facility has a term of three years and will provide borrowing capacity based on company's eligible inventory and receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
ZURICH, Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.