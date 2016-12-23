BRIEF-Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dec 23 Rank Progress SA
* Its unit, Progress XI Sp. z o.o., signs preliminary deal to sell organized part of business including Galeria Swidnicka to Calioppe Investments for 26.7 million euros ($27.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23