BRIEF-Novartis's Alcon head expects op. profit to hit trough in 2017
* Alcon unit head says fixing supply, service issues 'more challenging than originally imagined'
Dec 23 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Sings 10-year strategic partnership agreement with the Expert Group of Companies, a Russian network of healthcare centers and clinics, to jointly improve the efficiency of the delivery of patient care
* Agreement is worth about EUR 74 million ($77.30 million) Source text: philips.to/2imzZIJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alcon unit head says fixing supply, service issues 'more challenging than originally imagined'
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported quarterly sales just shy of Wall Street's expectations due to waning demand for its nutrition products and a strong dollar, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit below estimates.
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma