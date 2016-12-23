Dec 23 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Sings 10-year strategic partnership agreement with the Expert Group of Companies, a Russian network of healthcare centers and clinics, to jointly improve the efficiency of the delivery of patient care

* Agreement is worth about EUR 74 million ($77.30 million) Source text: philips.to/2imzZIJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)