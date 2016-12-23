Dec 23 BP Plc :

* SOCAR and BP-operated AIOC sign principles of agreement on future development of ACG oil field in Azerbaijan to 2050

* Agreement will create significant jobs in years ahead

* Agreement will cover development of field until 2050 and will add significant resource development potential to middle of century

* Shareholders in aioc are BP, Chevron, Inpex, Statoil, Exxonmobil, TPAO, ITOCHU and ONGC Videsh