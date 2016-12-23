Dec 23 Continental Holdings Ltd

* Chan Sing Chuk, Charles will step down as chairman of board

* Yam Tat Wing will be re-designated from executive director to non-executive director of company

* Chan Wai Lap, Victor, an executive director of company, will be appointed as chairman