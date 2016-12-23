UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd
* Material reduction in net profit of group for year ending 31 december 2016 are expected
* Expected result due to increase in advertising expenses and promotional expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources