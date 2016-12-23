Dec 23 Helix Biopharma Corp :

* Under terms of agreement, Xisle has paid an up-front fee and agreed to subsequent milestone payments

* Helix Biopharma Corp - Xisle will be responsible for continued clinical development and subsequent commercialization of product

* Helix Biopharma Corp successfully out-licenses late stage Biphasix technology

* Helix Biopharma Corp - signed exclusive out-license agreement with Xisle Pharma ventures trust for company's late-stage, Biphasix technology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: