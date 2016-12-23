BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
Dec 23 Helix Biopharma Corp :
* Under terms of agreement, Xisle has paid an up-front fee and agreed to subsequent milestone payments
* Helix Biopharma Corp - Xisle will be responsible for continued clinical development and subsequent commercialization of product
* Helix Biopharma Corp successfully out-licenses late stage Biphasix technology
* Helix Biopharma Corp - signed exclusive out-license agreement with Xisle Pharma ventures trust for company's late-stage, Biphasix technology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
ZURICH, Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.