BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
Dec 23 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar announces executive office appointments and changes
* Jim Umpleby will become Caterpillar's chief executive officer on January 1, 2017
* Board has appointed Billy Ainsworth, senior vice president and strategic advisor to Caterpillar executive office
* Bob De Lange appointed group president of construction industries
* Board appointed Tom Pellette, group president of energy & transportation, position previously held by Umpleby
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
ZURICH, Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.