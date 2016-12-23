BRIEF-JPMorgan to become custodian for $1 tln in BlackRock assets - WSJ, citing a source
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
Dec 23 MCI Capital SA :
* Issues 20,650 series M bonds of the total nominal value of 20.7 million zlotys ($4.90 million)
* Informed about the issue on Dec. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: