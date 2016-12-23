Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Daisho Microline Holdings Ltd
* Chan Sik Ming, Harry was removed as an executive director of company
* Chan Sik Ming, Harry also ceased to be chairman and chief executive officer of company
* Cheung Lai Ming has been appointed as authorised representative in replacement of chan with effect from 23 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)