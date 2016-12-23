UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Yi Hua Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into non-legally binding mou with vendor in relation to possible acquisition of 75% of entire equity interests in target co
* Purchaser has agreed to pay deposit in aggregate sum of rmb9 million to Guangdong Yihao Hotel Management Co
* Target company is Zhongshan Fusha Guomao Plaza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources