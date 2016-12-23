BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
Dec 23 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc :
* Bonanza Creek Energy announces agreement on comprehensive deleveraging and recapitalization
* Bonanza Creek's debt to be reduced by more than $850 million
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - enters into restructuring support agreement with bondholders holding more than $400 million in unsecured debt
* Bonanza Creek intends to commence solicitation on plan on friday
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - upon effectuation, financial restructuring would eliminate more than $850 million of principal in respect of senior notes
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says certain bondholders commit to provide new $200 million equity infusion
* Anticipates filing voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 in bankruptcy court by January 5, 2017
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says company expects to consummate plan and emerge from chapter 11 before end of Q1 of 2017
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
ZURICH, Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.