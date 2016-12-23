BRIEF-JPMorgan to become custodian for $1 tln in BlackRock assets - WSJ, citing a source
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
Dec 23 Otkritie FC Bank
* Says to pay insurance compensation to Tatfondbank depositors Source text: bit.ly/2hyzQlo
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: