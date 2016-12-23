BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million
Dec 23 Waterstone Financial Inc
* Waterstone Financial increases cash dividend by 50 percent
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 50 percent to $0.12 per share
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - unit is proposing to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement