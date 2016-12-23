Dec 23 Lenzing AG :

* Has reduced its equity stake in Equi-Fibres Beteiligungs-Gesellschaft Mbh, Kelheim from 45 to 20 percent

* On basis of this transaction, financial result of Lenzing group for current financial year is expected to increase by about 10-15 million euros ($10.4 million - $15.7 million)

* Buyer is a company represented by its managing directors Peter Untersperger and Gerald Schmidsberger

* Payment of stipulated purchase price is to take place starting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9583 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)