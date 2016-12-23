BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Corona Patrimonial SOCIMI SA :
* Updates FY 2016 and 2017 outlook presented in MAB (Spanish alternative market) incorporation document
* Sees FY 2016 loss before tax of 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), FY 2017 loss before tax of 5.0 million euros
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 17.1 million euros, FY 2017 revenue of 15.1 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2ikyWND
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
LONDON, Jan 25 - HSBC has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.