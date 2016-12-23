BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Sharpspring Inc
* Sharpspring Inc says on December 19, 2016 board of directors of Sharpspring, Inc. increased size of board from 5 directors to 7 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - unit is proposing to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement