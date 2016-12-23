BRIEF-Williams Partners announces redemption of 6.125 pct senior notes due 2022
Dec 23 Source: S&P
* S&P - Chicago Transit Authority Revenue Bonds assigned 'A+' rating
* S&P on Chicago Transit Authority Revenue Bonds-stable outlook reflects large, diverse tax base supporting issuer's bonds will likely remain at least stable Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2inW4Xz]
LONDON, Jan 25 Britain will publish legislation on Thursday seeking parliament's approval to begin formal divorce talks with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
* Hexion Inc - proposing to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2022